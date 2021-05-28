The Chart for Cummins Inc. (CMI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) went up by 1.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $277.09. The company’s stock price has collected 1.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/24/21 that Cummins Selects Spain for its Gigawatt Electrolyzer Plant & Partners with Iberdrola to Lead the Green Hydrogen Value Chain

Is It Worth Investing in Cummins Inc. (NYSE :CMI) Right Now?

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMI is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Cummins Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $289.21, which is $29.64 above the current price. CMI currently public float of 145.55M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMI was 1.01M shares.

CMI’s Market Performance

CMI stocks went up by 1.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.50% and a quarterly performance of 2.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.08% for Cummins Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.21% for CMI stocks with a simple moving average of 9.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $325 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMI reach a price target of $325. The rating they have provided for CMI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CMI, setting the target price at $243 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

CMI Trading at -0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMI rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $259.86. In addition, Cummins Inc. saw 14.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMI starting from Osowick Mark J, who sale 223 shares at the price of $242.00 back on Feb 17. After this action, Osowick Mark J now owns 8,210 shares of Cummins Inc., valued at $53,966 using the latest closing price.

Clulow Christopher C, the VP – Corporate Controller of Cummins Inc., sale 220 shares at $246.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Clulow Christopher C is holding 2,910 shares at $54,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.29 for the present operating margin

+24.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cummins Inc. stands at +9.03. The total capital return value is set at 14.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.68. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cummins Inc. (CMI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.41. Total debt to assets is 20.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.