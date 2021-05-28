Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) went up by 25.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s stock price has collected 13.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/26/21 that Reviva Announces Pricing of Upsized $30 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :RVPH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00. RVPH currently public float of 5.23M and currently shorts hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVPH was 1.55M shares.

RVPH’s Market Performance

RVPH stocks went up by 13.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.15% and a quarterly performance of -39.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.33% for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.05% for RVPH stocks with a simple moving average of -36.77% for the last 200 days.

RVPH Trading at 2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.40%, as shares sank -5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVPH rose by +13.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.07. In addition, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw -36.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVPH

Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.57.