ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) Just Got Our Attention

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) went up by 0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.55. The company's stock price has collected 0.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ :ORBC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORBC is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ORBCOMM Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.50, which is $0.27 above the current price. ORBC currently public float of 74.88M and currently shorts hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORBC was 2.80M shares.

ORBC’s Market Performance

ORBC stocks went up by 0.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.09% and a quarterly performance of 47.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 254.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.67% for ORBCOMM Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.39% for ORBC stocks with a simple moving average of 61.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORBC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for ORBC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ORBC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $11.50 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORBC reach a price target of $11.50, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for ORBC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 08th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to ORBC, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

ORBC Trading at 9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.49%, as shares sank -1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORBC rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.26. In addition, ORBCOMM Inc. saw 51.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORBC starting from Milcos Constantine, who sale 8,394 shares at the price of $7.02 back on Mar 08. After this action, Milcos Constantine now owns 104,008 shares of ORBCOMM Inc., valued at $58,938 using the latest closing price.

Stolte John J Jr, the EVP, Technology & Operations of ORBCOMM Inc., sale 5,441 shares at $7.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Stolte John J Jr is holding 149,327 shares at $38,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.04 for the present operating margin

+33.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for ORBCOMM Inc. stands at -13.66. The total capital return value is set at 0.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.30. Equity return is now at value -17.70, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC), the company’s capital structure generated 112.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.99. Total debt to assets is 45.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.