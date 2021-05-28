NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) went down by -13.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.80. The company’s stock price has collected -11.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/26/21 that NextGen Healthcare Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Is It Worth Investing in NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :NXGN) Right Now?

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 186.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NXGN is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for NextGen Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.90, which is $5.41 above the current price. NXGN currently public float of 54.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXGN was 269.11K shares.

NXGN’s Market Performance

NXGN stocks went down by -11.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.25% and a quarterly performance of -13.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.39% for NextGen Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.44% for NXGN stocks with a simple moving average of -4.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXGN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NXGN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for NXGN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXGN reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for NXGN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 19th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to NXGN, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

NXGN Trading at -12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares sank -13.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXGN fell by -11.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.23. In addition, NextGen Healthcare Inc. saw -10.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXGN starting from Barbarosh Craig A., who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $18.70 back on Apr 12. After this action, Barbarosh Craig A. now owns 90,946 shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc., valued at $168,342 using the latest closing price.

Frantz John R, the CEO and President of NextGen Healthcare Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $18.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Frantz John R is holding 438,328 shares at $474,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.56 for the present operating margin

+48.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextGen Healthcare Inc. stands at +1.39. The total capital return value is set at 3.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.57. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN), the company’s capital structure generated 44.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.82. Total debt to assets is 24.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.