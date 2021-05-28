Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $399.90. The company’s stock price has collected 2.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/20/21 that lululemon athletica inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ :LULU) Right Now?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 72.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LULU is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $391.10, which is $57.75 above the current price. LULU currently public float of 114.53M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LULU was 1.35M shares.

LULU’s Market Performance

LULU stocks went up by 2.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.94% and a quarterly performance of 5.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for Lululemon Athletica Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.10% for LULU stocks with a simple moving average of -2.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LULU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LULU stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for LULU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LULU in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $380 based on the research report published on April 23rd of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LULU reach a price target of $500, previously predicting the price at $400. The rating they have provided for LULU stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to LULU, setting the target price at $396 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

LULU Trading at 2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LULU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LULU rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $320.63. In addition, Lululemon Athletica Inc. saw -5.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LULU starting from MCDONALD CALVIN, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $335.00 back on Apr 22. After this action, MCDONALD CALVIN now owns 36,469 shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc., valued at $1,005,000 using the latest closing price.

Choe Michelle Sun, the Chief Product Officer of Lululemon Athletica Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $382.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Choe Michelle Sun is holding 8,145 shares at $764,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LULU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.53 for the present operating margin

+55.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stands at +13.38. The total capital return value is set at 26.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.47. Equity return is now at value 27.50, with 16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), the company’s capital structure generated 31.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.79. Total debt to assets is 19.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 75.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.