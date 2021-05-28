Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) went up by 3.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.60. The company’s stock price has collected -0.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that TELUS International Reports Voting Results From Its First Annual General Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE :TIXT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.07. TIXT currently public float of 42.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIXT was 122.66K shares.

TIXT’s Market Performance

TIXT stocks went down by -0.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.54% and a quarterly performance of 3.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.51% for TELUS International (Cda) Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.90% for TIXT stocks with a simple moving average of 6.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIXT

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TIXT reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for TIXT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

TIXT Trading at 7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIXT rose by +1.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.07. In addition, TELUS International (Cda) Inc. saw -0.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.85 for the present operating margin

+7.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. stands at +6.51. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.15.

Based on TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT), the company’s capital structure generated 158.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.38. Total debt to assets is 47.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.17.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.