Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $893.79. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 14 hours ago that Elective Surgeries Are Back, Medtronic Says. It’s Another Sign of the U.S. Covid Recovery.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ :ISRG) Right Now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 86.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ISRG is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $882.53, which is $45.84 above the current price. ISRG currently public float of 117.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISRG was 561.60K shares.

ISRG’s Market Performance

ISRG stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.96% and a quarterly performance of 13.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.08% for Intuitive Surgical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.35% for ISRG stocks with a simple moving average of 10.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $925 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ISRG, setting the target price at $862 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

ISRG Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $835.89. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw 1.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from Johnson Amal M, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $817.82 back on May 12. After this action, Johnson Amal M now owns 3,723 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $2,044,557 using the latest closing price.

GUTHART GARY S, the President & CEO of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 10,617 shares at $851.99 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that GUTHART GARY S is holding 3,383 shares at $9,045,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.06 for the present operating margin

+65.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stands at +24.33. The total capital return value is set at 11.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.71. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Based on Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.81. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.86.