Is Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) a Keeper?

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) went up by 0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.20. The company’s stock price has collected 2.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that Garmin acquires AeroData, a leading provider of performance data solutions for commercial aircraft

Is It Worth Investing in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ :GRMN) Right Now?

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRMN is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Garmin Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $146.14, which is $3.33 above the current price. GRMN currently public float of 150.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRMN was 675.29K shares.

GRMN’s Market Performance

GRMN stocks went up by 2.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.64% and a quarterly performance of 14.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.53% for Garmin Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.95% for GRMN stocks with a simple moving average of 20.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRMN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GRMN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GRMN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $120 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRMN reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for GRMN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 30th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to GRMN, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

GRMN Trading at 4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRMN rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.85. In addition, Garmin Ltd. saw 18.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRMN starting from Straub Philip, who sale 5,898 shares at the price of $144.74 back on May 10. After this action, Straub Philip now owns 72,672 shares of Garmin Ltd., valued at $853,678 using the latest closing price.

Biddlecombe Sean, the Managing Director, EMEA of Garmin Ltd., sale 1,079 shares at $137.56 during a trade that took place back on Apr 30, which means that Biddlecombe Sean is holding 5,318 shares at $148,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.18 for the present operating margin

+59.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Garmin Ltd. stands at +23.70. The total capital return value is set at 20.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.02. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 15.70 for asset returns.

Based on Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.69. Total debt to assets is 1.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.