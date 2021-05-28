Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) went up by 6.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.01. The company’s stock price has collected 2.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/07/21 that Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces April 30, 2021 Assets Under Management

Is It Worth Investing in Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE :PZN) Right Now?

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PZN is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Pzena Investment Management Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50. PZN currently public float of 16.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PZN was 70.70K shares.

PZN’s Market Performance

PZN stocks went up by 2.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.22% and a quarterly performance of 20.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 142.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for Pzena Investment Management Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.43% for PZN stocks with a simple moving average of 48.85% for the last 200 days.

PZN Trading at 10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +13.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PZN rose by +7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.10. In addition, Pzena Investment Management Inc saw 52.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PZN starting from Cai Chenyu Caroline, who sale 401 shares at the price of $7.90 back on Dec 18. After this action, Cai Chenyu Caroline now owns 228,598 shares of Pzena Investment Management Inc, valued at $3,168 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.15 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pzena Investment Management Inc stands at +6.37. The total capital return value is set at 45.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 47.00, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.68. Total debt to assets is 6.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.72.