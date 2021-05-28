Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Vedanta Limited (VEDL)

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) went up by 0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.32. The company’s stock price has collected -1.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Vedanta Limited: Consolidated Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year ended 31st March 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Vedanta Limited (NYSE :VEDL) Right Now?

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VEDL is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Vedanta Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.22. VEDL currently public float of 322.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VEDL was 1.05M shares.

VEDL’s Market Performance

VEDL stocks went down by -1.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.72% and a quarterly performance of 32.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 210.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.17% for Vedanta Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.49% for VEDL stocks with a simple moving average of 59.51% for the last 200 days.

VEDL Trading at 10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEDL fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.01. In addition, Vedanta Limited saw 69.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VEDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.36 for the present operating margin

+45.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vedanta Limited stands at +13.18. The total capital return value is set at 14.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.10. Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Vedanta Limited (VEDL), the company’s capital structure generated 79.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.36. Total debt to assets is 26.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.91.

The receivables turnover for the company is 18.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.