Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) went up by 0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $276.09. The company’s stock price has collected -0.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/20/21 that Old Dominion Freight Line Announces $0.20 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ :ODFL) Right Now?

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ODFL is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $259.94, which is -$1.39 below the current price. ODFL currently public float of 101.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ODFL was 668.07K shares.

ODFL’s Market Performance

ODFL stocks went down by -0.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.76% and a quarterly performance of 23.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.08% for ODFL stocks with a simple moving average of 23.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODFL stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for ODFL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ODFL in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $220 based on the research report published on March 26th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ODFL reach a price target of $238, previously predicting the price at $222. The rating they have provided for ODFL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 10th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ODFL, setting the target price at $216 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

ODFL Trading at 4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $264.35. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. saw 35.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from Plemmons Gregory B, who sale 1,102 shares at the price of $205.59 back on Nov 17. After this action, Plemmons Gregory B now owns 9,617 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., valued at $226,560 using the latest closing price.

SUGGS LEO H, the Director of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $200.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that SUGGS LEO H is holding 6,227 shares at $900,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.10 for the present operating margin

+29.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. stands at +16.75. The total capital return value is set at 27.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.08. Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 17.30 for asset returns.

Based on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL), the company’s capital structure generated 6.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.84. Total debt to assets is 4.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.