Here’s Our Rant About MDJM Ltd (MDJH)

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) went up by 10.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s stock price has collected 22.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/26/21 that MDJM Signs Contract for a Sales Agency Service Project

Is It Worth Investing in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ :MDJH) Right Now?

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 272.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for MDJM Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MDJH currently public float of 1.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDJH was 25.38K shares.

MDJH’s Market Performance

MDJH stocks went up by 22.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.44% and a quarterly performance of 24.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 118.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.15% for MDJM Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.63% for MDJH stocks with a simple moving average of 58.07% for the last 200 days.

MDJH Trading at 44.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares surge +60.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDJH rose by +38.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.91. In addition, MDJM Ltd saw 42.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MDJH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.10 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MDJM Ltd stands at +4.40. The total capital return value is set at 2.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on MDJM Ltd (MDJH), the company’s capital structure generated 2.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.76. Total debt to assets is 2.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.97.