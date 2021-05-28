Here’s Our Rant About Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $155.50. The company’s stock price has collected -0.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Keysight Technologies to Showcase Next-Generation Solutions in Millimeter-Wave Technology at IMS 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE :KEYS) Right Now?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KEYS is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Keysight Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $165.31, which is $21.31 above the current price. KEYS currently public float of 184.93M and currently shorts hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KEYS was 951.36K shares.

KEYS’s Market Performance

KEYS stocks went down by -0.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.14% and a quarterly performance of -0.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.02% for Keysight Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.02% for KEYS stocks with a simple moving average of 11.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $150 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEYS reach a price target of $129. The rating they have provided for KEYS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to KEYS, setting the target price at $133 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

KEYS Trading at -0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.18. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc. saw 6.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from HAMADA RICHARD P, who sale 1,631 shares at the price of $140.50 back on May 26. After this action, HAMADA RICHARD P now owns 42,160 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc., valued at $229,156 using the latest closing price.

Dhanasekaran Satish, the SVP and COO of Keysight Technologies Inc., sale 2,490 shares at $142.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Dhanasekaran Satish is holding 61,836 shares at $354,028 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.53 for the present operating margin

+60.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keysight Technologies Inc. stands at +14.85. The total capital return value is set at 14.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.50. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), the company’s capital structure generated 60.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.53. Total debt to assets is 27.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.