Here’s Our Rant About Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) went down by -1.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.15. The company’s stock price has collected 0.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/24/21 that Cousins Properties Elects Dionne Nelson To Board Of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE :CUZ) Right Now?

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUZ is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cousins Properties Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.00, which is $3.62 above the current price. CUZ currently public float of 147.86M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUZ was 849.61K shares.

CUZ’s Market Performance

CUZ stocks went up by 0.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.36% and a quarterly performance of 8.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Cousins Properties Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.75% for CUZ stocks with a simple moving average of 11.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUZ stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CUZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CUZ in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $42 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUZ reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for CUZ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to CUZ, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

CUZ Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUZ rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.07. In addition, Cousins Properties Incorporated saw 8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUZ starting from Fordham Scott W, who sale 43,750 shares at the price of $36.79 back on Mar 15. After this action, Fordham Scott W now owns 194,179 shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated, valued at $1,609,562 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.98 for the present operating margin

+26.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cousins Properties Incorporated stands at +13.69. The total capital return value is set at 2.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 49.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.25. Total debt to assets is 31.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.