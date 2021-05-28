Here’s Our Rant About Cango Inc. (CANG)

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) went down by -3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.65. The company’s stock price has collected 5.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/24/21 that Cango Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 31, 2021 Eastern Time

Is It Worth Investing in Cango Inc. (NYSE :CANG) Right Now?

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cango Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.50. CANG currently public float of 38.02M and currently shorts hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CANG was 762.13K shares.

CANG’s Market Performance

CANG stocks went up by 5.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.55% and a quarterly performance of -26.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.07% for Cango Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.39% for CANG stocks with a simple moving average of -16.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANG

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CANG reach a price target of $11.90. The rating they have provided for CANG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 04th, 2018.

CANG Trading at -17.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares sank -15.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANG rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.67. In addition, Cango Inc. saw -8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+183.49 for the present operating margin

+52.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cango Inc. stands at +164.17. The total capital return value is set at 38.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.20. Equity return is now at value 51.70, with 34.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cango Inc. (CANG), the company’s capital structure generated 30.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.43. Total debt to assets is 21.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.