Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.01. The company’s stock price has collected 0.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/17/21 that Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Promotion to Executive Vice President — Operations

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE :HR) Right Now?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HR is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.20, which is $2.59 above the current price. HR currently public float of 140.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HR was 975.58K shares.

HR’s Market Performance

HR stocks went up by 0.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.57% and a quarterly performance of 5.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.90% for HR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for HR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for HR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $32 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HR reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for HR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to HR, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on September 18th of the previous year.

HR Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HR rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.85. In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated saw 2.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HR starting from Hull Robert E, who sale 11,447 shares at the price of $31.00 back on Mar 16. After this action, Hull Robert E now owns 155,287 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, valued at $354,857 using the latest closing price.

BRYANT JOHN M JR, the Executive Vice President & GC of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, sale 11,476 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that BRYANT JOHN M JR is holding 189,578 shares at $344,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.31 for the present operating margin

+18.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stands at +10.25. The total capital return value is set at 1.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.02. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR), the company’s capital structure generated 170.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.99. Total debt to assets is 87.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 170.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.