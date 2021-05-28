Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) went up by 3.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.94. The company’s stock price has collected 0.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/24/19 that Argentine Banks Stumble in Adoption of New Accounting Standard

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ :GGAL) Right Now?

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GGAL is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.92, which is -$0.63 below the current price. GGAL currently public float of 85.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GGAL was 602.46K shares.

GGAL’s Market Performance

GGAL stocks went up by 0.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.01% and a quarterly performance of 15.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.99% for GGAL stocks with a simple moving average of 5.10% for the last 200 days.

GGAL Trading at 11.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +12.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGAL rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.98. In addition, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. saw -1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stands at +8.83. The total capital return value is set at 38.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.14. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL), the company’s capital structure generated 32.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.66. Total debt to assets is 5.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.76.