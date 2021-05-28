Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) went up by 8.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.49. The company’s stock price has collected 16.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/20/21 that Genius Sports Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Full-Year 2021 Revenue Guidance By 35%

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE :GENI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Genius Sports Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.25. Today, the average trading volume of GENI was 979.49K shares.

GENI’s Market Performance

GENI stocks went up by 16.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.31% and a quarterly performance of 30.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.01% for Genius Sports Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.51% for GENI stocks with a simple moving average of 56.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GENI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GENI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for GENI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GENI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $25 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2021.

GENI Trading at 31.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares surge +17.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI rose by +16.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.89. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw 41.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.