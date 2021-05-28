Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) went up by 2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $281.27. The company’s stock price has collected -3.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/24/21 that Everest Re Group Announces Investor Day Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE :RE) Right Now?

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RE is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Everest Re Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $308.43, which is $47.36 above the current price. RE currently public float of 39.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RE was 286.78K shares.

RE’s Market Performance

RE stocks went down by -3.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.33% and a quarterly performance of 7.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for Everest Re Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.30% for RE stocks with a simple moving average of 11.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $305 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RE reach a price target of $316. The rating they have provided for RE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 24th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to RE, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

RE Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RE fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $268.17. In addition, Everest Re Group Ltd. saw 11.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RE starting from Doucette John P, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $278.29 back on May 03. After this action, Doucette John P now owns 21,552 shares of Everest Re Group Ltd., valued at $1,391,449 using the latest closing price.

HARTZBAND MERYL D, the Director of Everest Re Group Ltd., purchase 1,000 shares at $244.19 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that HARTZBAND MERYL D is holding 4,372 shares at $244,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Everest Re Group Ltd. stands at +5.29. The total capital return value is set at 5.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68.

Based on Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE), the company’s capital structure generated 21.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.59. Total debt to assets is 6.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.60.