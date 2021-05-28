Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)?

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) went down by -11.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s stock price has collected -16.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/07/21 that PINTEC Announces Results of 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :PT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PT currently public float of 33.83M and currently shorts hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PT was 1.62M shares.

PT stocks went down by -16.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.31% and a quarterly performance of -36.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.83% for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.08% for PT stocks with a simple moving average of -18.17% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought PT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.86%, as shares sank -2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PT fell by -16.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9287. In addition, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited saw -8.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.98 for the present operating margin

+24.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stands at -77.71. The total capital return value is set at -13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.49. Equity return is now at value -82.50, with -19.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.