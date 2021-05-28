Buy or Sell Caleres Inc. (CAL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) went up by 2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.72. The company’s stock price has collected 11.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/18/21 that Rykä Drops Fresh New Collection with their Signature Made for Women Fit

Is It Worth Investing in Caleres Inc. (NYSE :CAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAL is at 2.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Caleres Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00, which is -$2.28 below the current price. CAL currently public float of 36.22M and currently shorts hold a 5.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAL was 567.54K shares.

CAL’s Market Performance

CAL stocks went up by 11.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.60% and a quarterly performance of 72.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 255.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for Caleres Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.92% for CAL stocks with a simple moving average of 81.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAL

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAL reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CAL stocks is “Negative” according to the report published on June 08th, 2020.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Neutral” to CAL, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

CAL Trading at 18.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +13.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAL rose by +11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +262.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.20. In addition, Caleres Inc. saw 74.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAL starting from Freidman Daniel R, who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $22.78 back on Apr 19. After this action, Freidman Daniel R now owns 65,905 shares of Caleres Inc., valued at $512,591 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN DIANE M, the CEO & Chair. of Board of Caleres Inc., sale 31,000 shares at $20.76 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that SULLIVAN DIANE M is holding 613,701 shares at $643,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.10 for the present operating margin

+37.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caleres Inc. stands at -20.74. The total capital return value is set at -1.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.72. Equity return is now at value -179.00, with -21.30 for asset returns.

Based on Caleres Inc. (CAL), the company’s capital structure generated 579.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.28. Total debt to assets is 62.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 358.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.