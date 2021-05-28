Autoliv Inc. (ALV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) went up by 3.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.94. The company’s stock price has collected 4.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/18/21 that Autoliv Expanding Steering Wheel Manufacturing

Is It Worth Investing in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE :ALV) Right Now?

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALV is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Autoliv Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.03, which is $1.77 above the current price. ALV currently public float of 87.27M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALV was 433.04K shares.

ALV’s Market Performance

ALV stocks went up by 4.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.33% and a quarterly performance of 18.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.09% for Autoliv Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.82% for ALV stocks with a simple moving average of 20.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALV stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ALV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ALV in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $102 based on the research report published on April 15th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALV reach a price target of $97. The rating they have provided for ALV stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to ALV, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

ALV Trading at 8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALV rose by +4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.67. In addition, Autoliv Inc. saw 15.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALV starting from Carlson Jan, who sale 18,726 shares at the price of $103.67 back on May 25. After this action, Carlson Jan now owns 75,211 shares of Autoliv Inc., valued at $1,941,318 using the latest closing price.

Westin Fredrik, the See Remarks of Autoliv Inc., sale 1,040 shares at $94.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Westin Fredrik is holding 1,040 shares at $98,738 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.34 for the present operating margin

+16.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autoliv Inc. stands at +2.51. The total capital return value is set at 10.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Autoliv Inc. (ALV), the company’s capital structure generated 105.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.44. Total debt to assets is 31.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.