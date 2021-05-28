Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.17. The company’s stock price has collected -12.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/26/21 that Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AVIR) Right Now?

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 81.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.33. AVIR currently public float of 67.45M and currently shorts hold a 7.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVIR was 719.70K shares.

AVIR’s Market Performance

AVIR stocks went down by -12.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.89% and a quarterly performance of -72.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.56% for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.90% for AVIR stocks with a simple moving average of -57.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVIR

William Blair, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVIR reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for AVIR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 24th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to AVIR, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on November 24th of the previous year.

AVIR Trading at -50.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares sank -22.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVIR fell by -12.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.55. In addition, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -50.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AVIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -22.51. The total capital return value is set at -3.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.86. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 4.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 16.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.