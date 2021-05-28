Accolade Inc. (ACCD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) went up by 4.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.25. The company’s stock price has collected 12.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that Accolade to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ :ACCD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Accolade Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.82, which is $7.75 above the current price. ACCD currently public float of 47.28M and currently shorts hold a 7.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACCD was 910.46K shares.

ACCD’s Market Performance

ACCD stocks went up by 12.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.46% and a quarterly performance of 15.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.04% for Accolade Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.36% for ACCD stocks with a simple moving average of 15.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACCD reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for ACCD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ACCD, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

ACCD Trading at 12.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD rose by +12.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.71. In addition, Accolade Inc. saw 17.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCD starting from NEFF THOMAS J, who sale 161,522 shares at the price of $55.67 back on Jan 20. After this action, NEFF THOMAS J now owns 14,082 shares of Accolade Inc., valued at $8,991,930 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.46 for the present operating margin

+40.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accolade Inc. stands at -29.73. The total capital return value is set at -24.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.09. Equity return is now at value -348.60, with -21.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 26.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.71.