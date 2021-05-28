A Lesson to Learn: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $201.29. The company’s stock price has collected -2.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/07/21 that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend and Renewal of Share Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE :RNR) Right Now?

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RNR is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $184.75, which is $34.99 above the current price. RNR currently public float of 48.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNR was 450.54K shares.

RNR’s Market Performance

RNR stocks went down by -2.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.46% and a quarterly performance of -7.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.51% for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.68% for RNR stocks with a simple moving average of -7.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RNR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $199 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNR reach a price target of $192. The rating they have provided for RNR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 21st, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to RNR, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

RNR Trading at -6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -7.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNR fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.44. In addition, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. saw -7.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNR starting from ODonnell Kevin, who sale 11,748 shares at the price of $167.29 back on Mar 01. After this action, ODonnell Kevin now owns 228,919 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., valued at $1,965,323 using the latest closing price.

BRANAGAN IAN D, the EVP, Chief Risk Officer of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., sale 4,000 shares at $200.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that BRANAGAN IAN D is holding 50,623 shares at $800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. stands at +14.59. The total capital return value is set at 9.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.61.

Based on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.59. Total debt to assets is 4.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.