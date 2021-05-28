A Lesson to Learn: Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) went down by -2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.05. The company’s stock price has collected 3.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE :JRS) Right Now?
Today, the average trading volume of JRS was 97.33K shares.
JRS’s Market Performance
JRS stocks went up by 3.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.57% and a quarterly performance of 20.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.85% for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.44% for JRS stocks with a simple moving average of 22.75% for the last 200 days.
JRS Trading at 6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought JRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.17% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.34% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, JRS rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.56. In addition, Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund saw 29.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.