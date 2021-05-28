A Lesson to Learn: Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.54. The company’s stock price has collected 1.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Athene Holding Ltd.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE :ATH) Right Now?

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATH is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Athene Holding Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.18, which is $1.98 above the current price. ATH currently public float of 182.65M and currently shorts hold a 4.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATH was 1.94M shares.

ATH’s Market Performance

ATH stocks went up by 1.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.09% and a quarterly performance of 38.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 114.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.53% for Athene Holding Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.27% for ATH stocks with a simple moving average of 41.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ATH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $66 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATH reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for ATH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 05th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ATH, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

ATH Trading at 11.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATH rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.69. In addition, Athene Holding Ltd. saw 45.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATH starting from Golden John Leonard, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $62.83 back on May 27. After this action, Golden John Leonard now owns 41,054 shares of Athene Holding Ltd., valued at $628,300 using the latest closing price.

Golden John Leonard, the EVP and General Counsel of Athene Holding Ltd., sale 20,000 shares at $61.96 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Golden John Leonard is holding 51,054 shares at $1,239,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Athene Holding Ltd. stands at +10.44. The total capital return value is set at 11.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.80. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH), the company’s capital structure generated 10.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.58. Total debt to assets is 1.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15.