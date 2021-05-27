Why Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) went up by 15.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock price has collected 14.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that Liquid Media Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire iNDIEFLIX

Is It Worth Investing in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :YVR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YVR is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Liquid Media Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00. YVR currently public float of 8.61M and currently shorts hold a 7.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YVR was 10.90M shares.

YVR’s Market Performance

YVR stocks went up by 14.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.90% and a quarterly performance of 16.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.56% for Liquid Media Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.37% for YVR stocks with a simple moving average of 3.60% for the last 200 days.

YVR Trading at -27.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares sank -19.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YVR rose by +14.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, Liquid Media Group Ltd. saw 32.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.