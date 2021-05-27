Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.89. The company’s stock price has collected 2.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/14/21 that Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters

Is It Worth Investing in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE :WPM) Right Now?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WPM is at 0.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.23, which is $12.31 above the current price. WPM currently public float of 436.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WPM was 2.52M shares.

WPM’s Market Performance

WPM stocks went up by 2.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.72% and a quarterly performance of 27.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.72% for WPM stocks with a simple moving average of 9.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WPM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $51 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPM reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for WPM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 08th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to WPM, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

WPM Trading at 14.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +13.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.98. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. saw 15.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.95 for the present operating margin

+53.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stands at +46.32. The total capital return value is set at 9.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.74. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.36. Total debt to assets is 3.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.48.