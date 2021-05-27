We Analyzed the Future Direction of The Clorox Company (CLX), Here is What We Found

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $239.87. The company’s stock price has collected -1.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/18/21 that Glad(R) Teams Up With Recyclops To Bring Recycling To 100,000 New Households

Is It Worth Investing in The Clorox Company (NYSE :CLX) Right Now?

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLX is at 0.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for The Clorox Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $191.54, which is $13.97 above the current price. CLX currently public float of 124.16M and currently shorts hold a 6.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLX was 1.46M shares.

CLX’s Market Performance

CLX stocks went down by -1.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.67% and a quarterly performance of -2.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.88% for The Clorox Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.63% for CLX stocks with a simple moving average of -11.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CLX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CLX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $170 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLX reach a price target of $189, previously predicting the price at $234. The rating they have provided for CLX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 18th, 2021.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to CLX, setting the target price at $233 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

CLX Trading at -5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.03. In addition, The Clorox Company saw -12.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from Reynolds Eric H, who sale 1,015 shares at the price of $193.04 back on Apr 05. After this action, Reynolds Eric H now owns 13,127 shares of The Clorox Company, valued at $195,931 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Eric H, the EVP – Chief Operating Officer of The Clorox Company, sale 1,222 shares at $181.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that Reynolds Eric H is holding 14,142 shares at $221,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.82 for the present operating margin

+45.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Clorox Company stands at +13.97. The total capital return value is set at 34.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.52. Equity return is now at value 93.50, with 14.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Clorox Company (CLX), the company’s capital structure generated 345.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.55. Total debt to assets is 50.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 338.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.