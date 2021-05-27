We Analyzed the Future Direction of Inhibrx Inc. (INBX), Here is What We Found

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) went up by 0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.97. The company’s stock price has collected 20.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/17/21 that Inhibrx Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ :INBX) Right Now?

INBX currently public float of 22.50M and currently shorts hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INBX was 105.03K shares.

INBX’s Market Performance

INBX stocks went up by 20.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.85% and a quarterly performance of -26.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.66% for Inhibrx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.56% for INBX stocks with a simple moving average of -18.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INBX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for INBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INBX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $44 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INBX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for INBX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 14th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to INBX, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

INBX Trading at 5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares surge +0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBX rose by +18.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.36. In addition, Inhibrx Inc. saw -40.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBX starting from Eckelman Brendan P., who sale 17,000 shares at the price of $19.02 back on Mar 24. After this action, Eckelman Brendan P. now owns 2,555,953 shares of Inhibrx Inc., valued at $323,340 using the latest closing price.

Wagner Klaus W., the Chief Medical Officer of Inhibrx Inc., sale 19,559 shares at $25.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Wagner Klaus W. is holding 215,150 shares at $494,647 based on the most recent closing price.