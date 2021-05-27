We Analyzed the Future Direction of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO), Here is What We Found

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) went up by 3.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.58. The company’s stock price has collected 10.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that AdaptHealth Corp. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ :AHCO) Right Now?

AHCO currently public float of 65.58M and currently shorts hold a 6.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AHCO was 1.50M shares.

AHCO’s Market Performance

AHCO stocks went up by 10.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.26% and a quarterly performance of -14.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.97% for AdaptHealth Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.64% for AHCO stocks with a simple moving average of -10.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHCO

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AHCO, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

AHCO Trading at -12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -11.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHCO rose by +10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.12. In addition, AdaptHealth Corp. saw -28.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHCO starting from GRIGGS STEPHEN P, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $24.14 back on May 20. After this action, GRIGGS STEPHEN P now owns 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth Corp., valued at $96,540 using the latest closing price.

QUASHA ALAN G, the Director of AdaptHealth Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $24.64 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that QUASHA ALAN G is holding 1,000 shares at $24,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHCO

Equity return is now at value -25.40, with -7.70 for asset returns.