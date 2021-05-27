Wall Street Pummels Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) After Recent Earnings Report

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) went up by 6.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.57. The company’s stock price has collected 6.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/17/21 that Green Plains to Participate in the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ :GPRE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPRE is at 1.72.

GPRE currently public float of 35.86M and currently shorts hold a 28.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPRE was 1.23M shares.

GPRE’s Market Performance

GPRE stocks went up by 6.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.41% and a quarterly performance of 27.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 216.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.57% for Green Plains Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.20% for GPRE stocks with a simple moving average of 55.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for GPRE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GPRE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $44 based on the research report published on April 30th of the current year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRE reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for GPRE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 01st, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to GPRE, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

GPRE Trading at 12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares surge +12.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRE rose by +6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.26. In addition, Green Plains Inc. saw 134.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRE starting from CROWLEY JAMES F, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $31.88 back on May 07. After this action, CROWLEY JAMES F now owns 34,007 shares of Green Plains Inc., valued at $510,048 using the latest closing price.

Kolomaya Paul E, the Chief Accounting Officer of Green Plains Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $31.79 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Kolomaya Paul E is holding 79,247 shares at $111,251 based on the most recent closing price.