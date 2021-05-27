Wall Street Pummels Funko Inc. (FNKO) After Recent Earnings Report

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) went up by 5.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.06. The company’s stock price has collected 4.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Panini America And Funko Introduce New Collectible For Sports Enthusiasts, Funko Pop! Trading Card

Is It Worth Investing in Funko Inc. (NASDAQ :FNKO) Right Now?

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 67.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNKO is at 2.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Funko Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.43, which is -$1.42 below the current price. FNKO currently public float of 21.02M and currently shorts hold a 17.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNKO was 2.71M shares.

FNKO’s Market Performance

FNKO stocks went up by 4.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.58% and a quarterly performance of 94.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 342.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.44% for Funko Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.42% for FNKO stocks with a simple moving average of 109.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNKO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FNKO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FNKO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $30 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to FNKO, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

FNKO Trading at 19.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +18.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNKO rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +346.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.43. In addition, Funko Inc. saw 147.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNKO starting from Daw Tracy D, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $24.59 back on May 20. After this action, Daw Tracy D now owns 5,888 shares of Funko Inc., valued at $737,820 using the latest closing price.

Perlmutter Andrew Mark, the PRESIDENT of Funko Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $24.48 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that Perlmutter Andrew Mark is holding 121,959 shares at $367,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNKO

Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.