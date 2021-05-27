The Chart for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $122.72. The company’s stock price has collected 1.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Yum! Brands Undertakes to Acquire Dragontail Systems, an Innovator in Kitchen Order Management and Delivery Technology

Is It Worth Investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE :YUM) Right Now?

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YUM is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $121.95, which is $2.46 above the current price. YUM currently public float of 297.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YUM was 1.59M shares.

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM stocks went up by 1.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.50% and a quarterly performance of 15.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.40% for Yum! Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.75% for YUM stocks with a simple moving average of 15.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $135 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2021.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUM reach a price target of $118. The rating they have provided for YUM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to YUM, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

YUM Trading at 4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.74. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw 10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Skeans Tracy L, who sale 10,838 shares at the price of $120.16 back on May 24. After this action, Skeans Tracy L now owns 10,595 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $1,302,294 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 1,370 shares at $119.33 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 20,028 shares at $163,482 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Equity return is now at value -14.40, with 19.20 for asset returns.