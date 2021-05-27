The Chart for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went up by 2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $143.88. The company’s stock price has collected 4.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/14/21 that Wynn Las Vegas Updates Mask Policy to Comply with CDC Guidelines

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ :WYNN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WYNN is at 2.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $132.42, which is -$2.37 below the current price. WYNN currently public float of 105.42M and currently shorts hold a 5.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WYNN was 2.26M shares.

WYNN’s Market Performance

WYNN stocks went up by 4.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.68% and a quarterly performance of 2.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.40% for Wynn Resorts Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.78% for WYNN stocks with a simple moving average of 25.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $126 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2021.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to WYNN, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

WYNN Trading at 3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.52. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw 17.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sale 400 shares at the price of $125.30 back on May 17. After this action, Mulroy Patricia now owns 8,507 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $50,120 using the latest closing price.

Billings Craig Scott, the President and CFO of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 3,015 shares at $127.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that Billings Craig Scott is holding 101,493 shares at $384,412 based on the most recent closing price.