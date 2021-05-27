Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) went up by 18.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.92. The company’s stock price has collected 26.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that Skyline Champion Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE :SKY) Right Now?

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SKY is at 2.19.

SKY currently public float of 51.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKY was 403.91K shares.

SKY’s Market Performance

SKY stocks went up by 26.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.57% and a quarterly performance of 20.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for Skyline Champion Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.60% for SKY stocks with a simple moving average of 47.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKY

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKY reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for SKY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

SKY Trading at 17.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +16.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKY rose by +26.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.17. In addition, Skyline Champion Corporation saw 68.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKY starting from Anderson Keith A, who sale 22,286 shares at the price of $47.52 back on Apr 06. After this action, Anderson Keith A now owns 445,776 shares of Skyline Champion Corporation, valued at $1,059,031 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Keith A, the Director of Skyline Champion Corporation, sale 105,766 shares at $46.93 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Anderson Keith A is holding 468,062 shares at $4,963,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.66 for the present operating margin

+19.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyline Champion Corporation stands at +4.23. The total capital return value is set at 16.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.28. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY), the company’s capital structure generated 26.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.00. Total debt to assets is 16.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.