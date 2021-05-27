Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) went down by -0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.80. The company’s stock price has collected 2.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/21/21 that Pega to Present at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ :PEGA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PEGA is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Pegasystems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $162.09, which is $40.96 above the current price. PEGA currently public float of 39.50M and currently shorts hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEGA was 345.91K shares.

PEGA’s Market Performance

PEGA stocks went up by 2.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.67% and a quarterly performance of -7.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for Pegasystems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.13% for PEGA stocks with a simple moving average of -4.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEGA

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEGA reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for PEGA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 26th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PEGA, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

PEGA Trading at -0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEGA rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.44. In addition, Pegasystems Inc. saw -9.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEGA starting from STILLWELL KENNETH, who sale 5,582 shares at the price of $124.61 back on May 03. After this action, STILLWELL KENNETH now owns 8,185 shares of Pegasystems Inc., valued at $695,559 using the latest closing price.

STILLWELL KENNETH, the COO, CFO of Pegasystems Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $118.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that STILLWELL KENNETH is holding 7,968 shares at $118,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEGA

Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -2.80 for asset returns.