Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) went down by -0.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.95. The company's stock price has collected 0.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE :CCEP) Right Now?

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCEP is at 0.81.

CCEP currently public float of 200.69M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCEP was 878.20K shares.

CCEP’s Market Performance

CCEP stocks went up by 0.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.44% and a quarterly performance of 16.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for Coca-Cola European Partners plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.10% for CCEP stocks with a simple moving average of 26.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCEP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CCEP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCEP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $72 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCEP reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for CCEP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 17th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to CCEP, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

CCEP Trading at 8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.52. In addition, Coca-Cola European Partners plc saw 20.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.