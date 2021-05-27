Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went up by 6.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.38. The company’s stock price has collected -2.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/19/21 that Nautilus, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Nautilus Inc. (NYSE :NLS) Right Now?

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NLS is at 1.64.

NLS currently public float of 29.50M and currently shorts hold a 17.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NLS was 1.44M shares.

NLS’s Market Performance

NLS stocks went down by -2.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.60% and a quarterly performance of -1.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 201.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.05% for Nautilus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.94% for NLS stocks with a simple moving average of -6.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for NLS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NLS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $17 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2021.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to NLS, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 23rd of the previous year.

NLS Trading at 5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLS fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.17. In addition, Nautilus Inc. saw -1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLS starting from McGregor Jay, who sale 16,964 shares at the price of $18.19 back on May 18. After this action, McGregor Jay now owns 2,608 shares of Nautilus Inc., valued at $308,528 using the latest closing price.

Alseth Becky L., the Chief Marketing Officer of Nautilus Inc., sale 8,095 shares at $17.48 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Alseth Becky L. is holding 12,636 shares at $141,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLS

Equity return is now at value 64.20, with 30.50 for asset returns.