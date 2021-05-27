Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Mimecast Limited (MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) went up by 5.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.48. The company’s stock price has collected 6.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that Mimecast Cloud Archive, Supervision Named Best Regulatory Compliance Solution at 2021 SC Awards

Is It Worth Investing in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ :MIME) Right Now?

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 122.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MIME is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Mimecast Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $56.63, which is $6.09 above the current price. MIME currently public float of 57.68M and currently shorts hold a 4.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MIME was 702.97K shares.

MIME’s Market Performance

MIME stocks went up by 6.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.09% and a quarterly performance of 14.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.39% for Mimecast Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.33% for MIME stocks with a simple moving average of 10.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIME stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for MIME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MIME in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $60 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2021.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MIME reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for MIME stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 04th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to MIME, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

MIME Trading at 15.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +11.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIME rose by +6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.56. In addition, Mimecast Limited saw -12.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIME starting from WALSH JOHN J JR, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $48.44 back on May 21. After this action, WALSH JOHN J JR now owns 1,642 shares of Mimecast Limited, valued at $968,818 using the latest closing price.

Murray Neil, the Director of Mimecast Limited, sale 35,000 shares at $46.32 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Murray Neil is holding 870,595 shares at $1,621,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIME

Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.