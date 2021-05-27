Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) went up by 11.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.50. The company’s stock price has collected 6.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/14/21 that AYRO to Participate at the Investor Summit Conference and Present to Investors on May 17, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ :AYRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYRO is at 3.98.

AYRO currently public float of 28.90M and currently shorts hold a 16.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYRO was 1.72M shares.

AYRO’s Market Performance

AYRO stocks went up by 6.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.31% and a quarterly performance of -27.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.14% for Ayro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.32% for AYRO stocks with a simple moving average of -2.24% for the last 200 days.

AYRO Trading at -6.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares sank -10.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYRO rose by +6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, Ayro Inc. saw -15.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AYRO

Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -32.60 for asset returns.