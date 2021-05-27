Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) went down by -3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.26. The company’s stock price has collected -6.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/21/21 that Lantheus Holdings Announces Presentation Featuring (18) F-DCFPyL PET/CT, its PSMA-Targeted Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LNTH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNTH is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lantheus Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.75, which is $6.24 above the current price. LNTH currently public float of 65.75M and currently shorts hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNTH was 649.79K shares.

LNTH’s Market Performance

LNTH stocks went down by -6.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.98% and a quarterly performance of 1.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for Lantheus Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.16% for LNTH stocks with a simple moving average of 20.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNTH stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for LNTH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LNTH in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $24 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNTH reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for LNTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2020.

LNTH Trading at -8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -17.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH fell by -6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.51. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 44.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from DUFFY MICHAEL P, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $21.75 back on Apr 16. After this action, DUFFY MICHAEL P now owns 109,472 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $163,125 using the latest closing price.

Heino Mary Anne, the President & CEO of Lantheus Holdings Inc., sale 19,421 shares at $20.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Heino Mary Anne is holding 703,762 shares at $401,277 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.99 for the present operating margin

+43.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stands at -3.97. The total capital return value is set at 0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.62. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH), the company’s capital structure generated 46.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.56. Total debt to assets is 27.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.