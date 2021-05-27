Is TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) a Keeper?

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.18. The company’s stock price has collected 1.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/04/21 that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE :TRTX) Right Now?

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRTX is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.92, which is $1.17 above the current price. TRTX currently public float of 61.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRTX was 279.12K shares.

TRTX’s Market Performance

TRTX stocks went up by 1.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.61% and a quarterly performance of 23.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.74% for TRTX stocks with a simple moving average of 26.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRTX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRTX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12.50 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRTX reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for TRTX stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on November 20th, 2020.

TRTX Trading at 8.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRTX rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.72. In addition, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. saw 22.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRTX starting from TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis, who purchase 229 shares at the price of $8.87 back on Sep 23. After this action, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis now owns 7,181,442 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc., valued at $2,030 using the latest closing price.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis, the 10% Owner of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc., purchase 17,199 shares at $8.78 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis is holding 7,181,213 shares at $151,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.24 for the present operating margin

+72.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. stands at -170.34. The total capital return value is set at -0.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 267.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.79. Total debt to assets is 69.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 263.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 50.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.01.