Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Lion Electric Company (LEV)?

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.25. The company’s stock price has collected 13.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/17/21 that Lion Electric Announces First Quarter 2021 Results Following Successful Public Listing
Is It Worth Investing in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE :LEV) Right Now?
LEV currently public float of 157.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEV was 1.49M shares.
LEV’s Market Performance
LEV stocks went up by 13.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.72% and a quarterly performance of -1.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.52% for The Lion Electric Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.83% for LEV stocks with a simple moving average of 15.71% for the last 200 days.
LEV Trading at 16.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.40% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.58% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV rose by +13.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.45. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw 12.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.