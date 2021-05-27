Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK)?

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) went up by 1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.62. The company’s stock price has collected 4.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/03/21 that PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk 2020 Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F

Is It Worth Investing in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE :TLK) Right Now?

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TLK is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.51. TLK currently public float of 980.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TLK was 268.56K shares.

TLK’s Market Performance

TLK stocks went up by 4.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.81% and a quarterly performance of -3.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.50% for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.57% for TLK stocks with a simple moving average of 7.74% for the last 200 days.

TLK Trading at 2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +5.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLK rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.64. In addition, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk saw -1.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TLK

Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 8.40 for asset returns.