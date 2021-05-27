Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Nutanix Inc. (NTNX)?

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) went up by 2.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.58. The company’s stock price has collected 6.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Nutanix Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ :NTNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTNX is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Nutanix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $38.77, which is $6.67 above the current price. NTNX currently public float of 190.92M and currently shorts hold a 3.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTNX was 2.06M shares.

NTNX’s Market Performance

NTNX stocks went up by 6.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.34% and a quarterly performance of 6.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.80% for Nutanix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.44% for NTNX stocks with a simple moving average of 14.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTNX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTNX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTNX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTNX reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for NTNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 29th, 2021.

NTNX Trading at 14.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +15.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX rose by +6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.84. In addition, Nutanix Inc. saw -0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from Williams Duston, who sale 13,984 shares at the price of $26.85 back on Mar 16. After this action, Williams Duston now owns 274,992 shares of Nutanix Inc., valued at $375,470 using the latest closing price.

Wall Tyler, the Chief Legal Officer of Nutanix Inc., sale 10,848 shares at $26.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Wall Tyler is holding 108,471 shares at $291,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.16 for the present operating margin

+77.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc. stands at -66.75. The total capital return value is set at -162.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -178.53. Equity return is now at value 220.50, with -47.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.