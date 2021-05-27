Is Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) a Keeper?

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) went up by 9.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.29. The company’s stock price has collected 20.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Eastside Distilling Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ :EAST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EAST is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Eastside Distilling Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.00. EAST currently public float of 10.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EAST was 264.29K shares.

EAST’s Market Performance

EAST stocks went up by 20.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.73% and a quarterly performance of 19.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.62% for Eastside Distilling Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.61% for EAST stocks with a simple moving average of 59.24% for the last 200 days.

EAST Trading at 35.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.40%, as shares surge +40.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAST rose by +23.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.90. In addition, Eastside Distilling Inc. saw 77.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAST starting from Block Paul, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.79 back on May 19. After this action, Block Paul now owns 163,909 shares of Eastside Distilling Inc., valued at $35,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAST

Equity return is now at value -100.10, with -8.40 for asset returns.