Is Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) a Keeper?

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) went down by -3.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.71. The company’s stock price has collected 2.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/11/21 that Cornerstone Building Brands Reports Record First-Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE :CNR) Right Now?

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNR is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $3.4 above the current price. CNR currently public float of 53.80M and currently shorts hold a 8.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNR was 1.09M shares.

CNR’s Market Performance

CNR stocks went up by 2.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.68% and a quarterly performance of 47.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 172.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.32% for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.35% for CNR stocks with a simple moving average of 53.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNR

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to CNR, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

CNR Trading at 15.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +14.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNR rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.43. In addition, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. saw 78.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNR starting from AFFELDT KATHLEEN J, who sale 19,500 shares at the price of $14.74 back on Apr 05. After this action, AFFELDT KATHLEEN J now owns 60,515 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., valued at $287,348 using the latest closing price.

AFFELDT KATHLEEN J, the Director of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $14.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that AFFELDT KATHLEEN J is holding 80,015 shares at $21,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.56 for the present operating margin

+18.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stands at -10.46. The total capital return value is set at 6.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.31.

Based on Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR), the company’s capital structure generated 873.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.73. Total debt to assets is 70.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 851.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.