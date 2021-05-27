Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Zillow Group Inc. (Z)

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) went up by 1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $208.11. The company’s stock price has collected 6.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/23/21 that Mortgage rates rise to 3% as the Fed mulls a shift in policy: ‘Their path forward is quite uncertain’

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ :Z) Right Now?

Z currently public float of 171.81M and currently shorts hold a 12.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of Z was 3.50M shares.

Z’s Market Performance

Z stocks went up by 6.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.63% and a quarterly performance of -24.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.30% for Zillow Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.38% for Z stocks with a simple moving average of -5.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of Z

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see Z reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for Z stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2020.

Z Trading at -10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -15.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z rose by +6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.02. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw -11.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Parker Allen, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $115.00 back on May 25. After this action, Parker Allen now owns 66,709 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $1,725,000 using the latest closing price.

Prawer Arik, the President, Homes of Zillow Group Inc., sale 7,073 shares at $112.13 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Prawer Arik is holding 94,455 shares at $793,097 based on the most recent closing price.